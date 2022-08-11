Luke List shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Luke List hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, List's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

List got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, List's 90 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, List had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 over for the round.