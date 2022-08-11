Lucas Herbert putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 first round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Lucas Herbert hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his round tied for 81st at 3 over Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Lucas Herbert had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Herbert's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Herbert's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Herbert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Herbert at 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.