Lucas Glover putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Glover finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Sam Burns, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Lucas Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Glover reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Glover hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.