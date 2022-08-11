-
Lee Hodges shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Hodges uses tight pitch shot to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Tyrrell Hatton; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Hodges's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.
