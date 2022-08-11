Lee Hodges shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lee Hodges hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Martin Laird, Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Tyrrell Hatton; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Hodges's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's tee shot went 195 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hodges hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.