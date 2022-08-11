Strong putting brings Kurt Kitayama an even-par round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his round tied for 53rd at even par Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kurt Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to even for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kitayama's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 127 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Kitayama had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.