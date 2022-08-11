-
Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok pitches close to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Hickok got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hickok's his second shot went 93 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
