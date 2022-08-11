Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Hickok got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hickok's his second shot went 93 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.