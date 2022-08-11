  • Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok pitches close to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kramer Hickok makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.