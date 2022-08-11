Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Tway chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 196 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.