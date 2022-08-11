-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Kevin Tway sticks tee shot to yield birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Tway makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Tway chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 196 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-