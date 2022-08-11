Kevin Streelman shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 74th at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streelman's 197 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.