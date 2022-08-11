Kevin Kisner rebounds from poor front in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevin Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kisner's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Kisner hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.