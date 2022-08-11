  • Keith Mitchell putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Keith Mitchell attacks flagstick off tee to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.