Keith Mitchell putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 15th, Keith Mitchell's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mitchell had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.