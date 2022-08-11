Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the par-5 third, Bradley chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bradley had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Bradley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.