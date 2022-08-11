Strong putting brings K.H. Lee a 6-under 64 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

K.H. Lee hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under with Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, K.H. Lee had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.