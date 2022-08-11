Justin Thomas shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

Thomas tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Thomas had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thomas's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.