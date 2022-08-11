Justin Rose shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Justin Rose hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 86th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Rose had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Rose hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.

Rose tee shot went 182 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.