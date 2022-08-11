Jordan Spieth shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 53rd at even par Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's tee shot went 163 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even for the round.