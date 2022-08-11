-
Joohyung Kim shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joohyung Kim sticks green to set up birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kim hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kim's 171 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Kim's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
