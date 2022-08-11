Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Jon Rahm in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 579-yard par-5 third, Jon Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Jon Rahm to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rahm's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.