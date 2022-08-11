-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Jon Rahm in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm goes flag hunting to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rahm finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 579-yard par-5 third, Jon Rahm got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Jon Rahm to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Rahm's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
