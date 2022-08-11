John Huh shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

John Huh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 65th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Huh chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Huh had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Huh's 71 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.