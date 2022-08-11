Joel Dahmen comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dahmen finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Joel Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Dahmen's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.