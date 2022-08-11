-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann sticks wedge to yield birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 177 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
