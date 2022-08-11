Joaquin Niemann shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 62nd at 1 over Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under, J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under, and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 177 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Niemann hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Niemann hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.