Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Sam Burns, Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Lucas Glover, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Vegas hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

Vegas missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Vegas hit his 204 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.