Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Jason Day in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Jason Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Day hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Day's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Day had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.