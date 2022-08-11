-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by James Hahn in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
August 11, 2022
Highlights
James Hahn sticks tight approach to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, James Hahn's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hahn's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.
