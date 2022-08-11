  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by James Hahn in the first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn sticks tight approach to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.