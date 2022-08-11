J.T. Poston putts himself to a 6-under 64 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.T. Poston hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round in 3rd at 6 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, J.T. Poston hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Poston's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poston to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Poston had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 6 under for the round.