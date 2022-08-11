J.J. Spaun putts himself to a 8-under 62 in first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Si Woo Kim; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, J.J. Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Spaun's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 128 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Spaun had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 8 under for the round.