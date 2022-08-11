Hayden Buckley shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Buckley's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Buckley had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.