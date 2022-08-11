Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Varner III's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.