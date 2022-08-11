Greyson Sigg shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Sigg hit an approach shot from 126 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Sigg suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 530-yard par-5 16th, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sigg to 2 under for the round.