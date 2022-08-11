Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 34th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Wise, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Lee Hodges, Marc Leishman, Trey Mullinax, Keegan Bradley, Taylor Pendrith, and Cam Davis are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 15th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Woodland's 135 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

Woodland missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.