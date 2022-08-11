Emiliano Grillo putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Emiliano Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Emiliano Grillo at 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Grillo hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Grillo's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.