Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Dylan Frittelli chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.