Doug Ghim shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 114th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Ghim's 129 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Ghim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ghim at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ghim had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

Ghim missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ghim's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.