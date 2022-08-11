  • Denny McCarthy shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Denny McCarthy makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy uses nice approach to convert eagle putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Denny McCarthy makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.