Denny McCarthy shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, McCarthy's 164 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 221 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.