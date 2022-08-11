Davis Riley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Davis Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Riley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Riley's his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Riley's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Riley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.