  • David Lipsky shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky escapes bunker to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.