David Lipsky shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 6th at 5 under.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

Lipsky hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.