Danny Lee shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Danny Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Lee chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lee had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lee hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.