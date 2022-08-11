Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Conners got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Conners chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Conners at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Conners's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.