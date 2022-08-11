Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Collin Morikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 30th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Morikawa's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 155 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 under for the round.