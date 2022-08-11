  • Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa's crafty bunker escape leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.