Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.