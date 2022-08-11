-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's wedge finds the green to yield birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Bezuidenhout's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
