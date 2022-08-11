Chris Kirk shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 65th at 2 over; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

At the 395-yard par-4 15th, Kirk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 over for the round.