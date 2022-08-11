Chez Reavie putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chez Reavie hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 18th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Chez Reavie's 181 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Reavie had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reavie's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.