  • Chesson Hadley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley sinks a 24-foot birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chesson Hadley makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.