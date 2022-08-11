Chesson Hadley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 103rd at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.