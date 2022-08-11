Chad Ramey shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chad Ramey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 117th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Ramey got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Ramey's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Ramey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.