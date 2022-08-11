Cameron Young comes back from a rocky start in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Young hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Young finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Si Woo Kim is in 1st at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Cameron Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cameron Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Young had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Young's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Young had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 3 under for the round.