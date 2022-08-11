Cameron Tringale shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 91st at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the par-5 third, Tringale chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Tringale chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.