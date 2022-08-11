  • Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith buries 21-foot par putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith makes a 21-foot par putt on the par-4 5th hole.