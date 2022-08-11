Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cameron Smith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 20th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Martin Laird, Sam Burns, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith sank his approach from 156 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Smith's tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Smith chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Smith had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 under for the round.