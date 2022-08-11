Cam Davis putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston, and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Trey Mullinax, Lee Hodges, Sam Burns, Taylor Pendrith, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Cam Davis's 97 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Davis had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Davis hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Davis's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.