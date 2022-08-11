Callum Tarren shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Callum Tarren hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his round tied for 105th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Troy Merritt, Jason Day, Ryan Palmer, Sam Burns, Lucas Glover, Michael Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton, Rickie Fowler, and Lee Hodges are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Tarren had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Tarren's tee shot went 179 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 2 over for the round.