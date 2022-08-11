C.T. Pan shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 111th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 12th, Pan's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Pan tee shot went 190 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Pan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Pan's tee shot went 207 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.