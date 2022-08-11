Brian Harman putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Brian Harman hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.