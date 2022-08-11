-
-
Brian Harman putts well in round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Brian Harman drains birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Brian Harman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 18th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 8 under; Sahith Theegala is in 3rd at 7 under; and Sepp Straka, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Brian Harman hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
-
-